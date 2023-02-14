The Link Farm: 2.14.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Women’s Hoops Struggles Continue. The Aggies are still searching for that elusive second SEC win after falling to Mississippi State 70-62 on the road in Starkville. Next up is a trip to Auburn on Thursday.
- Aggie Softball Gets Started. The Texas A&M Invitational was held over the weekend in College Station and the Aggies managed to win each contest, outscoring their opponents 68-3. This included an Aggie record 25-0 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday. They get their first big test of the year this Thursday when they face No. 3 Oklahoma State.
- SEC Swimming and Diving Championships Underway. The 18th-ranked Women’s Swimming and Diving team will look to send several Aggies to the NCAA championships as they host the SEC meet from Tuesday through Saturday this week. The 11th-ranked Men’s squad is also hosting during this time.
- Another Top Ten Win for Equestrian. Texas A&M Equestrian continued their winning ways with an 11-8 win over South Carolina on Saturday. The 3rd-ranked Aggies head to TCU this Saturday for their next competition.
