Texas A&M hires Ole Miss’ Marquel Blackwell as new RB Coach

Jimbo Fisher once again has his offensive coaching staff at full capacity, as Texas A&M has hired Ole Miss’ Marquel Blackwell as the Aggies’ new RB Coach. The story was first reported by Texags’ Billy Liucci.

Blackwell led the top rushing attack in the SEC in 2022, with the Rebels averaging more than 250 rushing yards per game. The Aggies will look to replicate that success as they return their entire offensive line from the previous season, though they will be breaking in a new running back following the departure of Devon Achane to the NFL Draft.

Prior to his season in Oxford, Blackwell spent three seasons as the RB Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator at Houston under Dana Holgerson, as well as RB Coach at West Virginia in 2018 and Toledo in 2017. He will replace Tommie Robinson, who was not retained as A&M’s RB Coach after three seasons at the helm.