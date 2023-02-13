NCAA Basketball Coaches are Jerks, Rank Aggies in Top 25

Well, it happened. Thanks to the heartless bastards who call themselves college basketball coaches, the Aggies are ranked. The USA Today Coaches Poll that was released this morning has Texas A&M at #25, one spot behind TCU. The Ags climbed nine spots this week to crack the top 25 on the heels of a win at home against Auburn and a road victory at LSU on Saturday night. A&M currently sits at 18-7 on the year with a 10-2 record in the SEC.

Next up for Texas A&M is a Wednesday night rematch against Arkansas, who knocked off the Ags 81-70 in Fayetteville just two weeks ago. After a tough start to conference play, the Razorbacks have recovered to by winning 5 of their last 7 to get back to .500 in the SEC. The game tips off from Reed Arena at 8:00 PM on Wednesday night and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

The Aggies last received a ranking in either poll back in November when the AP slotted Buzz Williams’s team at #24. After the Ags promptly lost two of three games the following week at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, there has been a tongue-in-cheek trend amongst Aggie basketball fans begging the powers that be not to rank this A&M squad. However, the way the Ags have been playing since the start of conference play meant that a ranking was all but inevitable. In fact, from January 1 through today, A&M ranks #5 nationally in Bart Torvik’s power ranking.