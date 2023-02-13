Aggies projected as a national seed in D1 Baseball’s preseason tournament projection

College baseball season begins this weekend, and with that in mind, it is NEVER too early for some NCAA Tournament field projections. OK it may actually be too early, but that didn’t stop our friends at D1 Baseball from doing it anyway, and Texas A&M is well represented, projected as a national seed at No. 6 overall.

In the projected field, the Aggies would host Oregon State, Texas State and Central Connecticut in the College Station Regional, on track to host a Super Regional if they advanced.

This time a year ago, D1 Baseball predicted the Aggies would miss the tournament completely, and let’s be honest, it’s hard to blame them. A&M had not made the tournament since 2019, were breaking in a new coach in Jim Schlossnagle and also had a ton of roster turnover. Fast forward to now, and the Ags are coming off of one of the most successful seasons in school history, going 44-20, advancing to the College World Series and finishing No. 3 in the country. Suffice to say, expectations have changed quickly in College Station.

But A&M’s path to the postseason will be anything but an easy one, as illustrated by the fact that the Ags are just one of FIVE SEC teams projected to land a top eight seed (along with LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida). All of those teams are currently in the top seven of the D1 Baseball Top 25 and oh look, A&M will play three of them in a row to begin SEC play next month. Buckle up y’all, it should be a fun season.

Oh also Texas has gone from making it to Omaha last year to being unranked in the preseason and not even projected to host a regional.