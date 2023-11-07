Arnold Against The Spread Szn Two: Week 11

Our impressive run back into positive territory continues with another winning week. We went 6-3 over the course of the 10th week of the season bringing our overall record to 45-40. Here’s to another successful week taking a look at DraftKings Sportsbook odds* and picking out winners!

Ball State at Northern Illinois Under 44

Against FBS competition in 2023, Ball State has scored over 20 points just twice. Northern Illinois is capable of scoring more than Ball State but the Huskies also prefer defensive battles. Both teams are a little disappointed after hoping to contend for the MAC West title in 2023 but the Bronze Stalk Trophy usually makes for an exciting game no matter what the expectations were. I think a low-scoring game is likely so I’m hammering the under.

Michigan at Penn State +4.5

I had the time of my life up at Happy Valley back in September so perhaps it’s the bias coming in here but given all the controversy surrounding the Michigan program at the moment, it feels like a slip-up is bound to happen. The Wolverines also have questions about their level of competition at this stage of the season. With the game taking place in State College, I like the Nittany Lions to keep this one extremely close.

Utah at Washington -9.5

The Huskies are coming off a massive road win against USC. This type of situation can lead to a bit of a come down but given the way the Huskies are rolling, I don’t think they suffer a setback against Utah. Kyle Whittingham’s squad also has struggled to find traction offensively against any opponent not named USC without Cam Rising. I think Utah struggles to keep up with the offense of the Huskies in Seattle.

Tennessee at Missouri Over 58.5

One of the biggest matchups in the SEC sees two teams competing for the second spot behind Georgia in the East. The Volunteers just put an absolute beatdown on UConn in a non-conference matchup. Missouri suffered a narrow defeat on the road against the aforementioned Bulldogs. I like these squads to go to battle in an instant classic of a game. Take the over.

Ole Miss at Georgia Under 58.5

In another massive SEC matchup, Ole Miss heads east to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs after their narrow victory over Texas A&M. The over/under for this one is set the same as the matchup between Tennessee and Missouri but I actually like the under in this one. Look for the Georgia defense to shore up their issues with the stretch run plays against Ole Miss and limit Lane Kiffin’s offense.

USC at Oregon -15.5

The Trojans suffered a crushing defeat to Washington that has essentially eliminated them from PAC-12 contention and resulted in the perhaps overdue firing of Alex Grinch. I don’t think USC will bounce back against an Oregon squad that is playing some of the best football in the nation right now. The Ducks roll at home against USC. Take them to cover.

Upset Special: Rice +455 at UTSA

The Rice Owls are hoping to find two wins over the course of their next three games in order to fight their way into bowl eligibility. UTSA will likely represent the least likely win. However, the Owls have given UTSA problems before, and given their backs are against the proverbial wall, I like the Owls to pull off the big upset come Saturday.

The season is entering its final quarter. What games are you most excited about in Week 11?

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.