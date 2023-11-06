 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kickoff time, network announced for Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

It’s November cupcake season

By Robert Behrens
Texas A&M has their annual November cupcake game on Nov. 18, this time against FCS opponent Abilene Christian. Unsurprisingly, this game will kick off at 11 a.m., and unsurprisingly, it will air on streaming only on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Every SEC team has one game per season that is carried only on the ESPN+/SEC Network+ streaming platforms, and this game is Texas A&M’s sacrificial lamb to appease the streaming gods. Let’s hope the Wildcats are the Aggies sacrificial lamb to get bowl eligible (if they aren’t already).

