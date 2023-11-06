A&M Men’s Basketball Tips Off Season Tonight Against A&M-Commerce

Buzz Williams begins his fifth season as the head coach of Texas A&M carrying the lofty expectations of a veteran-laden roster, back-to-back runner-up finishes in the SEC Tournament, and a disappointingly brief return to the NCAA Tournament. The #15 ranked Aggies open their 2023-24 campaign tonight at 7:00 PM from Reed Arena against the Lions of Texas A&M-Commerce.

A&M-Commerce faced a major transition last season as they jumped from Division 2 to Division 1 and joined the Southland Conference. The Lions accounted well for themselves, finishing 13-20 overall and 9-9 in conference play. Commerce’s leading returning scorer is Kalen Williams, a 6’ 2” senior guard who averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 29.4 minutes per game last season. The Lions feature 7 returning members of last year’s squad and 9 newcomers. Only 2 of those 9 new incoming players are freshmen with the rest being transfer portal additions.

The Ags have won all four prior matchups against A&M-Commerce, the most recent being an 89-65 preseason exhibition in 2009. Expect to see a deep bench for Texas A&M tonight if things get out of hand early. Unfortunately, it appears that Julius Marble will not return to the team for the season opener as nothing has been announced by the team indicating his return to basketball activities.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network+, so you will need to rely on the ESPN app with a cable or streaming subscription that includes the SEC Network or and ESPN+ subscription to get the game on the smart device of your choice .