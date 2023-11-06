Texas A&M Opens As Heavy Favorite Over Mississippi State

Texas A&M lost a heartbreaker in Oxford on Saturday, missing a game-tying field goal as time expired. The Aggies hope to respond by getting back in the win column against Mississippi State at home.

Per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Aggies are 18.5-point favorites* over the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is coming off two straight losses to Auburn and Kentucky and currently sits at the bottom of the SEC West with Arkansas. The Bulldog offense has struggled mightily so it should come as no surprise to see the Aggies favored though injury news could end up shifting that line quite a bit.

Can Texas A&M win and secure bowl eligibility at home or will Mississippi State pull off the upset? We’ll find out on Saturday.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details