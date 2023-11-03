HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Ole Miss game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 3-2) at No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1)
- When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
- Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, MS)
- Line*: Ags +3; Over/under 53.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 207
- Live Audio: The Varsity Network
- Live Stats: Click Here
