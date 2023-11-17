HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs Abilene Christian game time, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (6-4, 4-3) vs Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5)
- When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: N/A (DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t publish odds for games against FCS opponents)
- TV: N/A (streaming only)
- Broadcast crew: Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason, Ashley Stroehlein
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 205
- Live Audio: The Varsity Network
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...