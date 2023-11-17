 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs Abilene Christian game time, streaming and more

Make sure you remember your username and password

By Robert Behrens
/ new
ESPN Raises Streaming Price 43% Due To Costly Sports Rights

Texas A&M Aggies (6-4, 4-3) vs Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5)

  • When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
  • Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Line*: N/A (DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t publish odds for games against FCS opponents)
  • TV: N/A (streaming only)
  • Broadcast crew: Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason, Ashley Stroehlein
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 205
  • Live Audio: The Varsity Network
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...