Updated Heisman Odds In The Final Quarter of the Season

Things change rapidly in the realm of college football. When we published Heisman odds during the bye week, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was the clear frontrunner in the race for the highest honor with Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel occupying the second spot on the list.

Though MPJ very much remains in the Heisman race, Dillon Gabriel has slipped down the list after Oklahoma’s defeats to Kansas and Oklahoma State. Meanwhile a new, if familiar face, for Texas A&M fans now occupies the top spot. Oregon’s Bo Nix now represents the Vegas favorite for the top individual honor in college football.

Though we certainly have a better idea of who will make the trip to New York for the ceremony, two weeks can feel like two entirely different eras in the realm of football. Who will cement their place in one of the most exclusive college football brotherhoods? Perhaps one of the contenders below has their Heisman moment. Check out the odds* for the top four per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bo Nix - Oregon (+110) Jayden Daniels - LSU (+320) Michael Penix Jr. - Washington (+380) Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State (+475)

The campaigning for each of these individuals to win the Heisman has begun in earnest. Bo Nix would make an incredible story as a Heisman winner after transferring out of Auburn. Jayden Daniels is having an absolutely incredible season as well - deserving of Heisman consideration in spite of the three losses suffered by his LSU squad.

Michael Penix Jr. was my Heisman pick headed into this season but he’s seen a little bit of a falloff due to his numbers compared to both Daniels and Nix. With that being said, Penix has kept his squad undefeated and still has the potential for a Heisman moment in his game against Oregon State - or perhaps in the PAC 12 Championship if the Heisman voters don’t cast their votes ahead of championship week.

Finally, the lone non-quarterback of the top four is Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s having an incredible season, seemingly singlehandedly willing the Buckeyes to multiple victories. There is also precedent for a Heisman-winning receiver recently thanks to DeVonta Smith. However, I have a feeling one of the three quarterbacks is more likely to get the award at the end of the season.

