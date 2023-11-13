Texas A&M at LSU gets 11 a.m. kickoff

Texas A&M will play their final regular season game of 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 25, as they’ll head to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. The SEC announced the TV lineup for that weekend’s games on Monday, and a bit surprisingly, this game will have an 11 a.m. kickoff, airing on ESPN.

This is the first time that A&M/LSU has been an 11 a.m. game since their first SEC matchup in 2012, and the first time in Death Valley this game hasn’t been a night game since 2013 (which was a 2:30 kickoff). It also means that 10 of the Aggies 12 regular season games in 2023 are day games, with the only night games coming in Week 1 against New Mexico and last week against Mississippi State.

With an 11 a.m. kick, could the Ags notch their first ever win in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC?