Filed under: Texas Aggie Football Videos Funny Business Thanks, SEC Shorts, I hate it. It’s so wrong yet so right. By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Oct 9, 2023, 9:04am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thanks, SEC Shorts, I hate it. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The guys at SEC Shorts are so hilarious, but also when it’s about your team, painfully accurate. More From Good Bull Hunting Aggies in the NFL: Achane, Reynolds find the endzone once again in Week 5 Aggies open as underdog for second straight week Salient Stats: Texas A&M vs. Alabama POST GAME THOUGHTS: A&M LOSES TO BAMA 26-20 GAMEDAY THREAD: Texas A&M vs. Alabama A&M/Bama hype video (ft. Johnny Manziel) cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast Loading comments...
Loading comments...