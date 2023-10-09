Myles Garrett and Mike Evans may have been on bye, but Texas A&M athletes in the NFL still saw plenty of action this weekend.

Devon Achane (MIA)

Achane continued his absolutely blistering pace over the past three weeks. On Sunday he ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries and added a catch for 14 yards. By far the highlight of his day was this 76-yard touchdown run.

DE'VON ACHANE TO THE END ZONE



The @MiamiDolphins extend their lead!



: FOX

Over the past three weeks, Achane has totaled 455 rushing yards, averaging a mind-boggling 12.3 yards per carry and scoring five rushing touchdowns. He’s also added 11 catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns through the air. A long season to go, but he has to be far and away the frontrunner for rookie of the year at this point.

Josh Reynolds (DET)

The Lions played on Thursday, but Reynolds’ performance should not be overlooked. He led the team in receiving yards for the third time in five games, catching four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. And while the TD catch may only be a two-yard catch on the stat sheet, that toe tap was a thing of beauty.

The fact that Reynolds was this involved even with Jameson Williams back from suspension is very promising for his role going forward. Many viewed him as simply a fill-in until Williams returned, and while Jameson’s role may increase as they work him back in, it’s hard to imagine Reynolds being taken off the field all that often given his production thus far.

Christian Kirk (JAX)

Kirk had another solid day, catching six passes for 78 yards and adding a six-yard rush in the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over Buffalo.

There's that connection again! Another strike from Lawrence to Christian Kirk! pic.twitter.com/W1tBgaafwv — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 8, 2023

Von Miller (BUF)

Von didn’t have eye-popping stats (one tackle), but the important thing is that he was playing. It was Miller’s first game back since knee surgery ended his 2022 season last November.

Third and one and Von Miller is back (vs the rookie) pic.twitter.com/96Yz0Tov7v — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 8, 2023

Gig ‘em Ags!