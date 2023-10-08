Aggies open as underdog for second straight week

Texas A&M’s three-game winning streak came to an against Alabama as the Aggies were unable to topple Alabama at Kyle Field, losing 26-20.

Texas A&M had the opportunity to take the lead in the SEC West on Saturday but now find themselves at 4-2 on the season with a 2-1 record in conference play. In the Tennessee Volunteers, A&M faces their first SEC road test of the season. The Vols are coming off a bye week and Neyland Stadium ought to be rocking come Saturday for the 19th-ranked team in the country. Tennessee opens as a 3.5-point favorite* over the Ags, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Though the Aggies now have two losses, Texas A&M still has a lot to play for. A win over the Volunteers on the road would go a long way for Jimbo Fisher’s squad.

