Filed under: Texas Aggie Football Videos

A&M/Bama hype video (ft. Johnny Manziel)

No brick wall is safe

By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Oct 6, 2023, 6:20pm CDT

Set Number: X155756 TK1 R1 F202

Next is right now.[ ️ @JManziel2 ]#BTHOalabama pic.twitter.com/5LSd22zwN0— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 6, 2023

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
