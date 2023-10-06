Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Aggie Volleyball set to take on Ole Miss. After a huge win against No. 4 Florida on the road last week, Texas A&M Volleyball suffered a setback at home against Mizzou. The Aggies hope to bounce back today in their road trip to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.
- Aggie Soccer suffers crushing defeat. Nothing seemed to go Texas A&M’s way last night as the squad suffered a 6-0 defeat to Vanderbilt on the road in Nashville. Next up for the Aggies is a home contest against No. 19 Alabama.
- Texas A&M Equestrian begins season with win. The Aggies had a dominant 16-3 win against No. 7 Baylor to kick off the Equestrian season. The team looks to continue their winning ways as they are currently hosting #6 Georgia.
- Texas A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving dominates UIW. The Aggies secured a season-opening 174-102 victory over Incarnate Word with a sweep of events. Next up for the Aggies is a trip to South Carolina tomorrow to take on the Gamecocks, as well as Virginia Tech.
