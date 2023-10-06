 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Link Farm: 10.6.23

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write ourselves

By Jay Arnold
/ new
Farm in Chernihiv Region
(crumbling Alabama empire visible in the background)
Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Aggie Volleyball set to take on Ole Miss. After a huge win against No. 4 Florida on the road last week, Texas A&M Volleyball suffered a setback at home against Mizzou. The Aggies hope to bounce back today in their road trip to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.
  • Aggie Soccer suffers crushing defeat. Nothing seemed to go Texas A&M’s way last night as the squad suffered a 6-0 defeat to Vanderbilt on the road in Nashville. Next up for the Aggies is a home contest against No. 19 Alabama.
  • Texas A&M Equestrian begins season with win. The Aggies had a dominant 16-3 win against No. 7 Baylor to kick off the Equestrian season. The team looks to continue their winning ways as they are currently hosting #6 Georgia.
  • Texas A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving dominates UIW. The Aggies secured a season-opening 174-102 victory over Incarnate Word with a sweep of events. Next up for the Aggies is a trip to South Carolina tomorrow to take on the Gamecocks, as well as Virginia Tech.

#BTHObama

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...