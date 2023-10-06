Texas A&M is a popular pick to upset Alabama

We’re only one day away from Texas A&M’s biggest game of the year so far (and perhaps their biggest game in several years), as the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Kyle Field with sole possession of first place in the SEC West hanging in the balance. The stakes for this game have never been higher.

But this game also feels a bit different, at least from a national narrative perspective. In past years, it’s been Aggie fans making the case four why we COULD win. This time around, it seems as though many, even outside of College Station, believes A&M SHOULD win.

As college football predictions have rolled in this week, Texas A&M has been an increasingly popular pick to pull off the upset over the Tide. So much so that the betting line, which sat at Alabama -4.5 has moved to only Alabama -1 (or a pick ‘em in some places). But it’s not just bettors that are putting their faith in the Ags, it’s a lot of folks in the college football media as well.

National media believing in the Aggies?

Now the A&M pick is far from universal. There are still plenty of folks who think Alabama will pull out the win in this game. But it still feels weird as an A&M fan to be receiving this much praise and optimism from those outside of Aggieland. Is it rat poison? Is it just other folks recognizing what this team is doing? We’ll find out Saturday. But either way, if this team wants to do something special, and take the program to heights it hasn’t been in a long long time, they’ll need to find a way to live up to that praise. Because if they keep playing the way they have the past two weeks, there may be more of it coming.