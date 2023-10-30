 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Edgerrin Cooper named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Dude is playing out of his mind.

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Texas A&amp;M Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Edgerrin Cooper has been playing with his hair on fire pretty much all season for Texas A&M, serving as the unquestioned leader of an Aggie defense that is currently tops in the SEC. He was rewarded for his continued excellent play on Monday, as he was named the SEC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9.

Cooper led the way against the Gamecocks with seven total tackles (six of those solo) and was credited with one sacks for a loss of 12 yards and two total tackles for losses of 13 yards and forced one fumble. He also broke up one pass and was credited with four quarterback hurries into incompletions.

On the season, Cooper leads the team in total tackles (52), solo tackles (29), tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (7) and forced fumbles (2). He is seemingly always in the right place, and always making plays. He is playing at an All-American level, and has likely done a lot for his NFL Draft stock in the process. His play, along with that of true freshman Taurean York, is a big reason that this defense has been borderline dominant after a sluggish start to the season.

