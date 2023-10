THEY DO EXIST! It didn’t happen until our final conference home game of the year, but Texas A&M finally got an SEC night game at Kyle Field, as the Aggies will host Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The game will air on ESPN 2.

It should be noted that A&M is undefeated in games that don’t start at 2:30, SO CHALK THIS ONE UP AS A DUB!