First Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide

What You Need to Know:
- Texas A&M is 4-1 (2-0), notching their second double-digit SEC West win last weekend with a 34-22 win over Arkansas.
- Alabama is also 4-1 (2-0), similarly dominating SEC West opponents by taking down Ole Miss at home and Mississippi State in Starkville.
- Alabama is ranked 55th in rushing offense, 104th in passing offense and 51st in scoring offense through five games. They’ll now face an A&M defense that is ranked 20th against the run, 9th against the pass and 33rd in scoring (a bit skewed by the offense give up defensive TDs the past two games).
- The A&M offense is ranked 62nd in rushing, 30th in passing and 20th in scoring, and will go up against a Bama defense that is 37th against the run, 24th against the pass and 17th in scoring.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 3.5-point underdog, but the line has since moved to A&M +2.5.
- The over/under is 48.5
Historical Notes:
- Bama holds a decisive 12-3 lead in the all-time series, but this game has been decided on the final play each of the past two years, with the home team coming out on top each time.
- This is the third year in a row that a ranked Alabama will face an unranked Texas A&M.
- Famous Alabama alumni include Bear Bryant, Dabo Swinney, Rece Davis, Bernie Madoff, Harper Lee, Joe Namath, Sela Ward, Benjamin Russell (founder of Russell Athletic) and Lady Bird Johnson (thanks for the Bluebonnets!).
What To Watch For:
- Serious stakes: The only other time that the Aggies and Tide have met with sole possession of first in the SEC West on the line was 2016 in Tuscaloosa. But with as open as the division (and the conference) seems this year, you could argue the stakes in this game are even bigger.
- Defensive dragout: This is shaping up to be a good old fashioned SEC slugfest, with the defensive line looking to be the strength of both teams (though Alabama’s secondary may take issue with that). While the A&M offense looks to be the more balanced of the two units, I wouldn’t be surprised to see both teams struggle to put a ton of points on the board.
- Capacity crowd, electric atmosphere: Public tickets are already sold out for this game, and student ticket pull lines have been unprecedentedly long. With first in the SEC West on the line, a 2:30 CBS kickoff with absolutely chamber of commerce weather, the atmosphere for this game should be second to none. With that in mind, LEARN THE NEW ENTRANCE SONG AND MAKE IT GREAT.
If you haven’t learned the new A&M entrance song, now is the time. I will personally shame ever single person not singing this in full throat at Kyle Field on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/f0mqMaCRbe— Robert Behrens (@rcb05) October 3, 2023
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
- TV: CBS
- Bama has one of the best SB Nation team sites out there. Be sure to check out there coverage of the game at Roll Bama Roll.
Weather:
- Cloudy. High near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Yes, you read this right.
