Texas A&M opens as underdog against Ole Miss

After two straight losses headed into the idle week, Texas A&M managed to get back in the win column against South Carolina. Next up is a road trip to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.

Texas A&M’s road struggles are well documented and Ole Miss represents another stiff test for the Aggies. Lane Kiffin’s squad dominated Vanderbilt last week in a 33-7 win and opened the week as 4-point favorites* over the Aggies per DraftKings Sportsbook. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Ole Miss favored given the aforementioned road struggles of Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher.

Will the Aggies finally end their road win drought or will Ole Miss build on their four-game winning streak? Texas A&M has their work cut out for them in Oxford on Saturday.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.