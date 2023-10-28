POST-GAME THOUGHTS: A&M BEATS THOSE BASTARDS FROM S.CAROLINA 30-17

In yet another classic installation of the most heated rivalry in college football, your Fightin Texas Aggies laid a double-digit smackdown against those BASTARDS from South Carolina 30-17 on the backs of some really great performances from Edgerrin Cooper, Bryce Anderson, Ainias Smith, and others.

Are there things we need to be worried about after this game? Sure! And we’ll get to those, but before you do just take a moment and appreciate that we won.

Let’s get into it.

THE GOOD THINGS!

Ok this is kind of good and kind of bad but I promise you’ll feel good. We gave up 70 yards and 7 points in the 1st quarter and 120 yards and 3 points in the third quarter. South Carolina finished with 17 points and 209 yards. That means in quarters 2 and 4 we only gave up 19 yards. It was that kind of day with some boom-and-bust plays but overall we had the South Carolina offense locked down pretty well.

Two stand-out performances: Bryce Anderson had 7 total tackles, (5 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and a pass break up, and Edgerrin Cooper had 7 tackles (6) solo, 1 sack, 2 TFLSs, and a forced fumble. Excellent performances for those two.

On offense, Max finished the day 20/30 for 249 (after starting 2/5) with 1 TD. That’s a solid day. Ainias had 6 catches for 118 just doing what he does. Good solid days for those guys.

THINGS THAT NEED TO BE WORKED ON

Again, we won. Let’s keep that in mind. I’m just gonna bullet these out:

It’s been a few games since we scored a second-half TD. As before we hopped out to a big lead at the half, and this time we were able to sustain it...but...it’s the same set of issues. All of our points in the second half came from FGs despite being given a number of short fields

We’re averaging 33.8 yards a punt, and we missed another FG. For a team that likes to play on the edge of living and dying, we’re absolutely not getting enough from our STs.

Someone else can look up the stats about how good the S.Car defense is against the run but (removing Max) ran the ball 32 times for 109 yards. That’s not exactly great. I don't know what we do with that.

Either way, take the win, move to 5-3, and let’s move on to the next one.

BTHO ole miss.