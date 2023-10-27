HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs South Carolina game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (4-3, 2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-5, 1-4)
- When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: Ags -16.5; Over/under 52.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 190
- Live Audio: The Varsity Network
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
