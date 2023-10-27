OT recruit Weston Davis flips from Texas A&M to LSU

Weston Davis was one of the first major pieces of Texas A&M’s recruiting class to commit this summer when he pledged to the Aggies on June 26. But it seems he has had a change of heart, as Davis announced on Thursday that he has changed his commitment from the Aggies to the LSU Tigers.

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Weston Davis tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Texas A&M to LSU!



The No. 18 player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 OT) had been Committed to the Aggies since June



"I'm home"

The Beaumont product is currently ranked as the No. 169 recruit in the country, the No. 12 OT and the No. 27 player in Texas. He is also the second decommit from A&M’s 2024 recruiting class in recent weeks, joining WR Drelon Miller (who decommitted on Oct. 17). The good news for the Ags is that their offensive line class is far from lacking even with this news, as they still hold pledges from OT Blake Ivy, C Coen Echols, IOL Isendre Ahfua and OT Ashton Funke.

The Aggies’ 2024 class has fallen from No. 3 nationally just a couple of weeks ago down to No. 8. They’ll look to hold onto their current recruits (and hopefully add some more) by rebounding from their 4-3 start this year, beginning this Saturday against South Carolina.