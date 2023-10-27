Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Aggie Soccer Ends Regular Season With Draw Against LSU. Neither Texas A&M nor LSU could find the net in last night’s regular-season finale. Next up is the SEC tournament where the Aggies will face South Carolina on Halloween.
- Women’s Swimming and Diving Hosts Tennessee. The Aggies are back in action for the first time since October 7th as they host the Volunteers in College Station. It’s a ranked versus ranked matchup as Texas A&M comes in at #25 while the Vols are #6.
- Texas A&M Volleyball Takes On No. 12 Vols. The Aggies will hope to rebound after a loss to Georgia at home. Sunday’s road match against Tennessee will be shown on ESPN+.
- Aggie Cross Country Begins Postseason. The SEC Championships are underway at Charwood Golf Course in West Columbia, SC. Texas A&M hopes to improve on finishes of fifth-place for the men and eighth-place for the women last year at the SEC Championships.
Loading comments...