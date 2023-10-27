Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Aggie Soccer Ends Regular Season With Draw Against LSU . Neither Texas A&M nor LSU could find the net in last night’s regular-season finale. Next up is the SEC tournament where the Aggies will face South Carolina on Halloween.

Neither Texas A&M nor LSU could find the net in last night’s regular-season finale. Next up is the SEC tournament where the Aggies will face South Carolina on Halloween. Women’s Swimming and Diving Hosts Tennessee. The Aggies are back in action for the first time since October 7th as they host the Volunteers in College Station. It’s a ranked versus ranked matchup as Texas A&M comes in at #25 while the Vols are #6.

The Aggies are back in action for the first time since October 7th as they host the Volunteers in College Station. It’s a ranked versus ranked matchup as Texas A&M comes in at #25 while the Vols are #6. Texas A&M Volleyball Takes On No. 12 Vols. The Aggies will hope to rebound after a loss to Georgia at home. Sunday’s road match against Tennessee will be shown on ESPN+.

The Aggies will hope to rebound after a loss to Georgia at home. Sunday’s road match against Tennessee will be shown on ESPN+. Aggie Cross Country Begins Postseason. The SEC Championships are underway at Charwood Golf Course in West Columbia, SC. Texas A&M hopes to improve on finishes of fifth-place for the men and eighth-place for the women last year at the SEC Championships.

#BTHOsouthcarolina