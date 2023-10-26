Elsewhere in the SEC: Week 9

Week 9 is a bit thin in the SEC, with Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Mizzou all on bye, but as always, there’s still good football to be found. Well, there’s football to be found, at least. Let’s rank ‘em!

1. No. 1 Georgia (7-0) vs. Florida (5-2)

2:30 p.m., CBS

Line: Dawgs -14.5

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is a battle for first place in the SEC East, as God intended. Yes, you read that right, Florida would be in first place (or at least in a tie for first) if they can take down the Brock Bowers-less Dawgs. Even if Vegas doesn’t think this game will be close, the stakes make it a must-watch.

2. No. 21 Tennessee (5-2) at Kentucky (5-2)

6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Vols -3.5

A couple weeks ago, both of these teams were feeling pretty good about themselves challenging for the SEC East. Fast forward to now, and the lower of this game will have a losing record in SEC play. Honestly it’s nice to know other teams go through these ups and downs too.

3. South Carolina (2-5) at Texas A&M (4-3)

11 a.m., ESPN

Line: Ags -14.5

This isn’t me saying this is a big game so much as it’s showing what trash the rest of the slate is. A&M is in desperate need of a win after falling to Bama and Tennessee, and South Carolina looks awful enough to make that happen, especially with A&M coming off a bye week (even if we said the exact same thing a year ago).

4. Mississippi State (4-3) at Auburn (3-4)

2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: War Eagle -6.5

Mississippi State may enter the game with a better record, but this should be Auburn’s game to lose. While the Tigers are winless in SEC play, their road of A&M, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss has been anything but forgiving. But their upcoming schedule of MSU, Vandy, Arkansas and Mississippi State gives them a real shot at achieving bowl eligibility before the Iron Bowl to cap off the season. They’ve been playing well at home (within one score of both Georgia and Ole Miss), so I think they finally get that first SEC win. MSU, meanwhile, I think is hot garbage who just happened to notch a win over even hotter and stinkier garbage last week against Arkansas.

5. Vanderbilt (2-6) at No. 12 Ole Miss (6-1)

6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Rebs -24.5

Oh, Vanderbilt. At some point you may manage to become competitive again, it just won’t be this season. Much like their stadium, this team is very much under construction. Ole Miss wins big to stay in the upper half of the SEC West with an outside shot at a division championship if LSU can take down Bama next week.

Happy football watching!