Texas A&M favored in clash against archrival South Carolina

The banged-up Aggies got a much-needed respite after two straight losses to Tennessee and Alabama. Texas A&M’s bye week presented an opportunity to try and address issues on the field and get key players healthy.

The Aggies come out of the bye week with a chance to get back in the win column against their hated rival from the SEC East, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The home contest represents something of a get-right game for Texas A&M. USC has struggled mightily this season and has now lost three straight contests, including a blowout loss at Mizzou last week. In spite of the recent struggles for the Aggies, DraftKings Sportsbook has Texas A&M as a 13.5-point favorite* over the Gamecocks.

A loss to South Carolina at home would be disastrous for the Aggies. Can Texas A&M bounce back or will they lose a third straight? We’ll find out on Saturday.

