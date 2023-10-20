Elsewhere in the SEC: Week 8

Week 8 is a popular week off in the SEC, with the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores joining Texas A&M on a bye. But there are still five SEC games to watch, including four conference games. Let’s rank ‘em (all point spreads* courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

1. No. 17 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 11 Alabama (6-1)

2:30 p.m., CBS

Line: Tide -8.5

Unsurprisingly, the Third Saturday in October gets top billing. It’s the only ranked vs. ranked matchup in the SEC this week, and there is no love lost between these two longtime rivals. Both teams are looking to continue their quest for a division title. Alabama is still very much in the mix even with a loss, but Tennessee likely needs to win out to win the East after dropping their first conference game to Florida.

2. No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1) at Auburn (3-3)

6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Rebs -6.5

On paper, Ole Miss certainly looks to have the advantage. But Auburn made things interesting against Georgia in Jordan Hare, so it’s not impossible to think they could do so against Ole Miss. If they’re able to, it will throw yet another wrench in a wide open SEC West race.

3. South Carolina (2-4) at No. 20 Missouri (6-1)

2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Mizzou -7.5

These two teams enter this game with drastically different goals. Mizzou, after rebounding from the LSU loss by beating Kentucky last week, still controls it’s own destiny in the SEC East. South Carolina, meanwhile, is likely just looking for four more wins to get to bowl eligibility.

4. Mississippi State (3-3) at Arkansas (2-5)

11 a.m., ESPN

Line: Hogs -6.5

The 2-5 record looks rough for Arkansas (currently on a five-game losing streak), but their three most winnable SEC games may just be coming in the next three weeks against MSU, Florida and Auburn. They’ll look to end that streak against a team who is also winless in the SEC in the Bulldogs. The loser of this game may need to start accepting the reality that a bowl game likely isn’t in the cards this season.

5. Army (2-4) at No. 19 LSU (5-2)

6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Geaux -32.5

Ah, the sacrificial service academy. Not much to be said here, the Tigers will roll in this one, then head into a bye week before travelling to Alabama in Week 10.

Happy football watching!

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.