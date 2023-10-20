Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Winning Ways continue for Aggie Volleyball. Texas A&M Volleyball finds themselves with a four-match winning streak after defeating LSU on the road last Friday and handling South Carolina at home this Sunday. Next up, the Aggies host #17 Florida.
- Aggie Soccer falls short against South Carolina. Texas A&M was unable to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities and fell to South Carolina 1-0 at home. Next are road trips to Tennessee and LSU to close the regular season.
- Baseball takes on Houston in Fall exhibition. Though we still have a few months before the season begins in earnest, Aggie baseball will head down to Houston for an exhibition game tonight. Texas A&M will hope to improve on last year’s performance where they lost to Stanford in the Regional Final.
- Equestrian set for competition at #5 Oklahoma State. After getting off to a 2-0 start, the Texas A&M Equestrian team will head up to Stillwater, Saturday’s competition begins at 11:00 a.m. CT.
