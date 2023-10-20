Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Winning Ways continue for Aggie Volleyball. Texas A&M Volleyball finds themselves with a four-match winning streak after defeating LSU on the road last Friday and handling South Carolina at home this Sunday. Next up, the Aggies host #17 Florida.

Aggie Soccer falls short against South Carolina. Texas A&M was unable to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities and fell to South Carolina 1-0 at home. Next are road trips to Tennessee and LSU to close the regular season.

Baseball takes on Houston in Fall exhibition. Though we still have a few months before the season begins in earnest, Aggie baseball will head down to Houston for an exhibition game tonight. Texas A&M will hope to improve on last year's performance where they lost to Stanford in the Regional Final.

Equestrian set for competition at #5 Oklahoma State. After getting off to a 2-0 start, the Texas A&M Equestrian team will head up to Stillwater, Saturday's competition begins at 11:00 a.m. CT.

