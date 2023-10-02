Kickoff time, TV network announced for Texas A&M at Tennessee

Make that two straight weeks for the Aggies in the SEC’s prime TV slot. After the Alabama at Texas A&M game was selected to air at 2:30 p.m. on CBS this coming Saturday, the Ags’ next game at Tennessee on Oct. 14 was selected by CBS as well.

With Tennessee on bye this week, we know they’ll enter the game at 4-1 (1-1). A&M, meanwhile, has a golden opportunity in front of them to take control of the SEC West as they welcome Alabama to Kyle Field this Saturday, with both teams at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play. Win that game, and it makes the game against the Vols in Knoxville that much bigger.

This will mark A&M’s six consecutive day game, with their only nighttime kickoff coming in the season opener against New Mexico.