Kickoff time, TV network announced for Texas A&M at Tennessee

Make that two straight weeks for the Aggies in the SEC’s prime TV slot. After the Alabama at Texas A&M game was selected to air at 2:30 p.m. on CBS this coming Saturday, the Ags’ next game at Tennessee on Oct. 14 was selected by CBS as well.
#SECFB on TV: Oct. 14— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 2, 2023
With Tennessee on bye this week, we know they’ll enter the game at 4-1 (1-1). A&M, meanwhile, has a golden opportunity in front of them to take control of the SEC West as they welcome Alabama to Kyle Field this Saturday, with both teams at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play. Win that game, and it makes the game against the Vols in Knoxville that much bigger.
This will mark A&M’s six consecutive day game, with their only nighttime kickoff coming in the season opener against New Mexico.
