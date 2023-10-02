Ainias Smith named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Texas A&M WR was due for a redemption game on Saturday, playing in the same stadium where his 2022 season ended due to injury. He got it and then some, and was rewarded for his efforts by being named the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

WK5 | SEC Football Player of the Week



SPECIAL TEAMS: Ainias Smith@AggieFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/Z2LTYBlj1S — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 2, 2023

Smith had four catches for 71 yards receiving, but where he really made an impact was in the return game. He had three returns for 131 yards, none more spectacular than this 82-yard return for a touchdown that put the game on ice.

Smith had 202 all-purpose yards on the day, which is more yards than Arkansas’ offense for those scoring at home. Gig ‘em, Ainias!