Ainias Smith named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Exercising some demons at AT&T Stadium

By Robert Behrens
Arkansas v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Texas A&M WR was due for a redemption game on Saturday, playing in the same stadium where his 2022 season ended due to injury. He got it and then some, and was rewarded for his efforts by being named the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Smith had four catches for 71 yards receiving, but where he really made an impact was in the return game. He had three returns for 131 yards, none more spectacular than this 82-yard return for a touchdown that put the game on ice.

Smith had 202 all-purpose yards on the day, which is more yards than Arkansas’ offense for those scoring at home. Gig ‘em, Ainias!

