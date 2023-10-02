 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggies in the NFL: Achane stays hot in Week 4

The rookie RB certainly isn’t putting up rookie numbers.

By Robert Behrens
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 was the Devon Achane show, but he put on a pretty fantastic encore again this Sunday. We also saw two Aggies lead their teams in receiving, and Myle Garrett did Myles Garrett things.

Devon Achane (MIA)

It wasn’t a great day for the Miami Dolphins overall, but it definitely was for Aggie RB Devon Achane. He ran for 101 yards on just eight carries, including two touchdowns. He also threw in three catches for 19 yards for good measure.

And if you want to know how dominant Achane has been these past two weeks, this tweet pretty much says it all:

Myles Garrett (CLE)

A relatively quiet day by Myles’ standards, with just one sack. But it does put him within 0.5 sacks of the league lead in that category.

Christian Kirk (JAX)

Kirk led the Jags in receiving yet again, catching eight passes for 84 yards on 12 targets.

Josh Reynolds (DET)

Like Kirk, Josh Reynolds led his team in receiving, though the Lions didn’t need a lot of receiving yards as they got up big early against the Packers. Reynolds only had three catches for 69 yards, but two of those catches were pretty spectacular.

Gig ‘em Ags!

