Week 3 was the Devon Achane show, but he put on a pretty fantastic encore again this Sunday. We also saw two Aggies lead their teams in receiving, and Myle Garrett did Myles Garrett things.

Devon Achane (MIA)

It wasn’t a great day for the Miami Dolphins overall, but it definitely was for Aggie RB Devon Achane. He ran for 101 yards on just eight carries, including two touchdowns. He also threw in three catches for 19 yards for good measure.

Devon Achane with his 6th career TD on 27 touches



And if you want to know how dominant Achane has been these past two weeks, this tweet pretty much says it all:

De'Von Achane is currently averaging the most yards per carry (11.4) in the entire NFL.



Has more total TD's (6) than any RB taken in the most recent NFL Draft.



Has the sixth most rushing yards (309) in the league, despite having nearly half the carries of every RB in the…

Myles Garrett (CLE)

A relatively quiet day by Myles’ standards, with just one sack. But it does put him within 0.5 sacks of the league lead in that category.

Myles Garrett with a spin move for a sack. He's got a RB to his outside and a guard coming to help the tackle. Doesn't matter. Someone this size shouldn't be able to move this well.

Christian Kirk (JAX)

Kirk led the Jags in receiving yet again, catching eight passes for 84 yards on 12 targets.

Trevor Lawrence passes to Christian Kirk for a 30 yard gain vs the #Falcons

Josh Reynolds (DET)

Like Kirk, Josh Reynolds led his team in receiving, though the Lions didn’t need a lot of receiving yards as they got up big early against the Packers. Reynolds only had three catches for 69 yards, but two of those catches were pretty spectacular.

HELL OF A CATCH BY JOSH REYNOLDS

Josh Reynolds secures the diving catch

