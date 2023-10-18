Midseason shakeup in the Heisman odds

After a massive performance against Oregon, it appears Michael Penix Jr. has taken a clear lead in the 2023 Heisman race. The Washington quarterback has been posting impressive numbers all year but it feels like the Huskies' seismic victory over the Ducks really caught the attention of voters. Penix Jr. is now listed* as a -130 favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook*.

This of course happened on the same day that reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams threw three interceptions in a loss to Notre Dame. Unsurprisingly, Williams has now slipped all the way down to 7th in the Heisman odds.

With plenty of football left to play and the intensity ratcheting up in the playoff race in a year where it feels like there’s some uncertainty as to who is going to win it all, anything can happen. Though Penix Jr. is the current favorite, several players are lurking in the wings to supplant him should things go sideways. Let’s take a look at the current top ten in the Heisman race per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michael Penix Jr. - Washington (-130) Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma (+1000) J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (+1000) Jordan Travis - Florida State (+1200) Jayden Daniels - LSU (+1400) Drake Maye - North Carolina (+1800) Caleb Williams - USC (+2000) Bo Nix - Oregon (+2000) Carson Beck - Georgia (+3500) Jalen Milroe - Alabama (+5000)

Time will tell if Penix Jr. can keep up his current level of play and bring home the highest honor in college sports. Either way, I look forward to watching the rest of the season play out.

Who do you think ends up winning the Heisman in 2023? Let us know in the comments!

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.