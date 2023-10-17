WR Drelon Miller decommits from Texas A&M

With Texas A&M suffering back-to-back one-score losses, the future of this program feels tenuous...both with regard to what will happen this season, and beyond. The Aggies were 5-7 a year ago, and are sitting at 4-3 seven games into 2023. That kind of mediocrity breeds instability all the way up to the top, so it’s no surprise that it could also cause some instability on the recruiting front. That reared it’s head on Tuesday night as the Aggies lost one of their top recruits in the 2024 class in Silsbee WR Drelon Miller.

Miller committed to the Aggies in June, and is ranked as the No. 62 recruit in the country, the No. 13 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in Texas. His decommitment moves the Aggies from the No. 4 class to No. 5 nationally, just behind Alabama.

Miller just visited LSU last weekend, and the Tigers just saw a lower-ranked WR decommit this week, so they seem to be the leader in the clubhouse to land Miller if he does ultimately go elsewhere.