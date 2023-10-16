South Carolina at Texas A&M kickoff time, TV network announced

After yet another pull-your-hair-out frustrating loss, this time at Tennessee, Texas A&M sits at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. They’ll have their bye week this Saturday before hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 28. Unsurprisingly, that game has been given an 11 a.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN.

The Gamecocks have not fared any better than A&M, sitting at 2-4 overall and 1-3 in SEC play. And with SC playing at No. 20 Mizzou this weekend, there’s a good chance they come to Kyle field at 2-5 (1-4). It’s by no means an intriguing game nationally, but certainly feels like a must-win game for A&M to keep their hopes of any semblance a successful season alive.