The Link Farm: 10.13.23

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Aggie Soccer set to take on Auburn. Texas A&M will hope to stay alive in the SEC West hunt with a win over Auburn. The Aggies defeated #19 Alabama on Sunday.
- Aggie Volleyball looking to keep momentum. Texas A&M notched wins over both Mississippi schools last week. They’ll attempt to win a third straight match when they head to LSU this evening.
- Cross Country hosts Arturo Barrios Invitational. Both Texas A&M Cross Country teams will be hosting an event this morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. 42 teams will be participating alongside Texas A&M.
- Men’s Golf Tees Off In Georgia. The 15th-ranked Texas A&M Men’s Golf team is part of the 14-team field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The tournament wraps up on Sunday.
#BTHOtennessee
