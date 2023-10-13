HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Tennessee game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1)
- When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14
- Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, TN)
- Line*: Vols -3; Over/under 55.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell)
- Streaming: Available via CBSsports.com (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 201
- Live Audio: The Varsity Network
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change.
