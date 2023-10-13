 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Tennessee game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Aggies look to keep their SEC championship hopes alive

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Tennessee Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1)

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...