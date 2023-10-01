Texas A&M opens as a slight underdog vs Alabama

Texas A&M has how won three games in a row, with another dominant defensive performance in a 34-22 victory over Arkansas.

The win sets up a showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday at Kyle Field, with the only two SEC West teams without a conference blemish facing one another. The winner gets the inside track on an SEC West title. While there will be a lot of football left to pay no matter the result, a win would be massive for both teams. And if the odds are any indication, this should be a good one. Alabama open as narrow 3.5-point favorite*, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a year where Aggie fans were looking for a bounce back season, a win over the Crimson Tide would go a long way in making it feel like we are on the right track again.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.