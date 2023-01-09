 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M TE Max Wright announces return for super senior season

The second super senior to return for the Aggies

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Texas A&amp;M v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Texas A&M learned just over a week ago that safety Demani Richardson would return for a “super senior” season, and they got more good news on Monday as tight end Max Wright announced that he will do the same.

Wright came to Aggieland as a four-star defensive end recruit in the 2018 class before making the switch to tight end. He began the 2022 season as the starter, catching nine passes for 129 yards and a touchdown before missing time with an injury and ceding playing time to freshman Donovan Green. Even if he doesn’t start, he provides a veteran presence on a team that at times looked in dire need of it this past season, and could still provide value as a sure-handed receiver in two-tight-end sets.

Both Richardson and Wright are taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling to not count the 2020 season against a player’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Aggies thin at receiver, perhaps we’ll see seniors Jalen Preston or Ainias Smith make the same decision.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...