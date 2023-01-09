Texas A&M TE Max Wright announces return for super senior season

Texas A&M learned just over a week ago that safety Demani Richardson would return for a “super senior” season, and they got more good news on Monday as tight end Max Wright announced that he will do the same.

I am blessed to announce that I will be returning for my final season of football at Texas A&M. I will also be working on my Masters in Land and Property Development.

I am blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to make the best out of it.

One final ride. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/zCTt7VKXKI — Max Wright (@maxwright2k18) January 9, 2023

Wright came to Aggieland as a four-star defensive end recruit in the 2018 class before making the switch to tight end. He began the 2022 season as the starter, catching nine passes for 129 yards and a touchdown before missing time with an injury and ceding playing time to freshman Donovan Green. Even if he doesn’t start, he provides a veteran presence on a team that at times looked in dire need of it this past season, and could still provide value as a sure-handed receiver in two-tight-end sets.

Both Richardson and Wright are taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling to not count the 2020 season against a player’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Aggies thin at receiver, perhaps we’ll see seniors Jalen Preston or Ainias Smith make the same decision.