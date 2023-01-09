HOW TO WATCH: College Football National Championship

Tonight the Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs for the national championship (and boy is that still hard to believe). It’s the last college football game of the 2022 season, so savor every bit of it before we enter the drudgery of the offseason. Luckily, tonight’s game gets ESPN Megacast treatment, so you have no shortage of ways to take in this last bit of college football bliss. The broadcast will utilize approximately 100 cameras and 100 microphones, providing every angle of college football’s biggest night, including:

capturing the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times. Pylon Cameras at each corner of the end zone, with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom – covering more of the end zone than ever before.

Choose your channel:

ESPN: Traditional broadcast (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath)

ESPN2: Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show (free-flowing commentary anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of SoFi Stadium, joined by A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler and "Boston" Connor Campbell, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities and celebrities)

ESPNU: Command Center (multi-angle presentation with player and team statistics. The telecast will feature four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, Skycam and shots of each head coach throughout the telecast)

ESPNEWS: AT&T 5G SkyCast (popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast shows a replay, while never losing the look from Skycam.)

SEC Network: Georgia Hometown Radio broadcast (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley)

Georgia Hometown Radio broadcast (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley) ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language telecast

Select your stream:

All of the above viewing options are available via streaming on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app, as well as:

All 22 (a pulled back view that shows "all 22" players on every play)

(a pulled back view that shows “all 22” players on every play) Marching band halftime performances