The Link Farm: 1.6.23

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write about ourselves

By Robert Behrens
Cost For Farmers To Sustain Livestock Rises Amid Texas Heat Wave

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Is it baseball season yet? Not quite, but this fall report about the Aggies from D1 Baseball will help tide you over.
  • Cotton Bowl HOF. Texas A&M University administrator and distinguished alumnus Fred McClure will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame this year, joining a network of athletes, coaches and other notable figures who have left their mark on the iconic college football bowl game since it was first played in 1937.
  • Spring soccer. The Texas A&M soccer team released a 2023 spring slate featuring five playing dates, including four at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.
  • Women’s hoops falls again. Playing with just seven players available for the third time this season, a short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 74-34. They’ll hope to notch their first SEC win of the season when they host Ole Miss on Sunday (SEC Network).
  • Men’s hoops returns to Reed. After starting off SEC play with a road win at Florida, the Ags will try for 2-0 in conference play when they host LSU at 5 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network).
  • We’re No. 1! ...in study abroad programs. Look it just feels good to win one.

Happy first full weekend of 2023!

