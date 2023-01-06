The Link Farm: 1.6.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Is it baseball season yet? Not quite, but this fall report about the Aggies from D1 Baseball will help tide you over.
- Cotton Bowl HOF. Texas A&M University administrator and distinguished alumnus Fred McClure will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame this year, joining a network of athletes, coaches and other notable figures who have left their mark on the iconic college football bowl game since it was first played in 1937.
- Spring soccer. The Texas A&M soccer team released a 2023 spring slate featuring five playing dates, including four at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.
- Women’s hoops falls again. Playing with just seven players available for the third time this season, a short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 74-34. They’ll hope to notch their first SEC win of the season when they host Ole Miss on Sunday (SEC Network).
- Men’s hoops returns to Reed. After starting off SEC play with a road win at Florida, the Ags will try for 2-0 in conference play when they host LSU at 5 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network).
- We’re No. 1! ...in study abroad programs. Look it just feels good to win one.
