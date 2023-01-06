National media reacts to A&M’s hiring of Bobby Petrino

The dust has settled on Texas A&M’s hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, bringing on one of the more polarizing figures in college football to a coaching staff that already has a bit of a checkered past.
Unsurprisingly, everyone has an opinion on this hire, but from a media perspective, the reactions seem to have been surprisingly positive (though that’s far from universal). We compiled several of those reactions below. Enjoy.
THE GOOD
Josh Pate
The Late Kick with Josh Pate
Some weird logic being thrown around on the Bobby Petrino hire by Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/qpOpd50Zf2— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 6, 2023
Jake Crain
Crain & Company
Looks like Bobby Petrino is headed to Texas A&M #TexasAM #bobbypetrino pic.twitter.com/YSVttv5zVS— Crain & Company (@CrainCompany) January 4, 2023
Tom Luginbill
ESPN
“I don’t think Jimbo had any choice” @TomLuginbill on the hire of Bobby Petrino @AggieFootball #GigEm pic.twitter.com/uye6oZ2fgA— The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 5, 2023
Clint Stoerner
SportsRadio 610 (Houston)
Bobby Petrino to Texas A&M— Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) January 4, 2023
1) 1 of the best offensive minds in CFB anyway you slice it
2) Veteran play caller that Jimbo will not intimidate or influence
3) A figurehead that will hold players on his side of the ball accountable on the field
The #12thMan should be stoked!!!
Michael Bratton
That SEC Podcast
Bobby Petrino to Texas A&M checks all the boxes— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 4, 2023
☑️Incredible play-caller
☑️He won't be a push over working under Jimbo Fisher
☑️He is clearly motivated to redeem himself at the highest level of CFB
☑️Entertainment factor
Richard Justice
Gallery Sports
Bobby Petrino is a great hire. Just wait until he gets his hands on all Jimbo’s 5-star offensive talent at Texas A&M. Check out our work at @gallerysports https://t.co/efW1kiNqKi— Richard Justice (@richardjustice) January 4, 2023
THE NOT SO GOOD
Pat Forde
Sports Illustrated
Column: The Disingenuous Drifter is on the move again, to his third job in a month. Bobby Petrino’s still got it, folks. https://t.co/7IhfKGK4Ta— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 6, 2023
Paul Finebaum
SEC Network
“Jimbo Fisher finally woke up and realized he may be down to his last swing. He’s going to go down in flames or roll the dice with someone who is, quite frankly, one of the most disliked people in modern football history.”https://t.co/zuCJOOA7yy— Peter Bonilla (pebonilla@masto.ai) (@pebonilla) January 5, 2023
SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN
Andy Staples/Ari Wasserman
The Athletic
Danny Kanell, Bud Elliott, Tom Fornelli, Chip Patterson
Cover 3 Podcast
Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic
ESPN
1-5-23 McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Hour 1: Reaction to @AggieFootball hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, and a discussion on @TCUFootball path to a championship https://t.co/z7goRZD0cm— McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (@macandcube) January 5, 2023
