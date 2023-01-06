National media reacts to A&M’s hiring of Bobby Petrino

The dust has settled on Texas A&M’s hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, bringing on one of the more polarizing figures in college football to a coaching staff that already has a bit of a checkered past.

Unsurprisingly, everyone has an opinion on this hire, but from a media perspective, the reactions seem to have been surprisingly positive (though that’s far from universal). We compiled several of those reactions below. Enjoy.

THE GOOD

Josh Pate

The Late Kick with Josh Pate

Some weird logic being thrown around on the Bobby Petrino hire by Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/qpOpd50Zf2 — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 6, 2023

Jake Crain

Crain & Company

Tom Luginbill

ESPN

Clint Stoerner

SportsRadio 610 (Houston)

Bobby Petrino to Texas A&M



1) 1 of the best offensive minds in CFB anyway you slice it



2) Veteran play caller that Jimbo will not intimidate or influence



3) A figurehead that will hold players on his side of the ball accountable on the field



The #12thMan should be stoked!!! — Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) January 4, 2023

Michael Bratton

That SEC Podcast

Bobby Petrino to Texas A&M checks all the boxes



☑️Incredible play-caller

☑️He won't be a push over working under Jimbo Fisher

☑️He is clearly motivated to redeem himself at the highest level of CFB

☑️Entertainment factor — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 4, 2023

Richard Justice

Gallery Sports

Bobby Petrino is a great hire. Just wait until he gets his hands on all Jimbo’s 5-star offensive talent at Texas A&M. Check out our work at @gallerysports https://t.co/efW1kiNqKi — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) January 4, 2023

THE NOT SO GOOD

Pat Forde

Sports Illustrated

Column: The Disingenuous Drifter is on the move again, to his third job in a month. Bobby Petrino’s still got it, folks. https://t.co/7IhfKGK4Ta — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 6, 2023

Paul Finebaum

SEC Network

“Jimbo Fisher finally woke up and realized he may be down to his last swing. He’s going to go down in flames or roll the dice with someone who is, quite frankly, one of the most disliked people in modern football history.”https://t.co/zuCJOOA7yy — Peter Bonilla (pebonilla@masto.ai) (@pebonilla) January 5, 2023

SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN

