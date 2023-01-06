 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

National media reacts to A&M’s hiring of Bobby Petrino

Honestly it’s better than I thought

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Kentucky vs Penn State Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The dust has settled on Texas A&M’s hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, bringing on one of the more polarizing figures in college football to a coaching staff that already has a bit of a checkered past.

Unsurprisingly, everyone has an opinion on this hire, but from a media perspective, the reactions seem to have been surprisingly positive (though that’s far from universal). We compiled several of those reactions below. Enjoy.

THE GOOD

Josh Pate

The Late Kick with Josh Pate

Jake Crain

Crain & Company

Tom Luginbill

ESPN

Clint Stoerner

SportsRadio 610 (Houston)

Michael Bratton

That SEC Podcast

Richard Justice

Gallery Sports

THE NOT SO GOOD

Pat Forde

Sports Illustrated

Paul Finebaum

SEC Network

SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN

Andy Staples/Ari Wasserman

The Athletic

Danny Kanell, Bud Elliott, Tom Fornelli, Chip Patterson

Cover 3 Podcast

Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic

ESPN

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...