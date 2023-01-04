REPORT: A&M set to hire Bobby Petrino for Offensive Coordinator

A&M fans got some resolution for the months long offensive coordinator search when ESPN writer Chris Low reported that a deal is imminent with current (for like an hour) UNLV OC, and former Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino

Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 4, 2023

Petrino was 18-15 as the head coach of Missouri State and is probably best known for a ton of other things which I’m sure you’re familiar with so out of respect to my mental health I’m not going to belabor them.

Bobby Petrino: Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator. What a time to be alive.