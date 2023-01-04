 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: A&M set to hire Bobby Petrino for Offensive Coordinator

This is certainly one way to end a lengthy search

By stringsays
/ new
Missouri State v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A&M fans got some resolution for the months long offensive coordinator search when ESPN writer Chris Low reported that a deal is imminent with current (for like an hour) UNLV OC, and former Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino

Petrino was 18-15 as the head coach of Missouri State and is probably best known for a ton of other things which I’m sure you’re familiar with so out of respect to my mental health I’m not going to belabor them.

Bobby Petrino: Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator. What a time to be alive.

