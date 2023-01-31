Texas A&M sets date for Maroon & White spring football game

After a season that left so many more questions than answers, and a much-anticipated change at offensive coordinator, this may be the most anticipated Texas A&M spring football game in years. And now, we have a date. The annual Maroon & White game is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 (Easter Weekend).





The 2023 Maroon & White Spring game is set for April 15 at 3 p.m. CT inside Kyle Field! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/mpT8lYNAHi — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 31, 2023

Putting this game on Easter weekend may not have been the best idea from a fan attendance perspective, but ultimately spring football is about player development. Getting next year’s starters worked in and getting newer players as many reps as possible as they acclimate to the A&M system.

All eyes on will be on the 11 early enrollees for the Aggies to see who might make an early impact. But even moreso, fans will likely tune in/show up to see what the A&M offense looks like under new OC Bobby Petrino. A year ago, the offense looked laughably bad in the spring game, and while we all found ways to rationalize it, those offensive struggles carried over into the 2022 season. Here’s hoping we see a functional unit, if not a prolific one, to start off 2023.