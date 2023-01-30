It’s the last Monday in January. Which means there’s a ton happening in the world of college sports. Definitely not a dead period at all with little in the way of content outside of basketball. That’s why during this busy time of year, we reserve our coverage for only the most urgent of topics. With that in mind...

Which breakfast food is your SEC school?

Alabama Crimson Tide: Biscuit sandwich

No matter what other foods are available, somehow at the end of the day it ends up near the top of the list.

Arkansas Razorbacks: Bacon and eggs

Obviously the hogs would be bacon. But more importantly, this is a tradition dish that, while solid, is rarely going to be anyone’s favorite when pitted against the competition.

Auburn Tigers: Frozen waffles

(insert Hugh Freeze joke here)

Florida Gators: Biscuits and gravy

Sure it’s a little white trash but it’s still a classic.

Georgia Bulldogs: Breakfast tacos

It may not necessarily a traditional power food, but just might be the best thing in the breakfast game at the moment.

Kentucky Wildcats: French toast

Sure it tastes amazing, but it’s not an every day contender. It’s something that pops up everyone once in a while and then disappears from your consciousness almost completely.

LSU Tigers: Shrimp and grits

When things go right, it can be elite. But there’s also a good chance that if you aren’t from the region, you aren’t a fan of it.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: Gas station burrito

The state of Mississippi excels at gas station food, after all. Nobody’s gonna brag about a gas station burrito, but we’ve all eaten and enjoyed one before, and will probably do so again.

Missouri Tigers: Bagel

Nobody hates you but nobody likes you all that much either.

Ole Miss Rebels: Brunch

People think it’s fancy and flashy, but it really isn’t and you’ll just end up overpaying for a headache.

South Carolina Gamecocks: Chicken and waffles

Reasons.

Tennessee Volunteers: Toaster Strudel

If you think they’re big now, you should have seen them in the ‘90s.

The supposed thing of the future that never actually comes to fruition. Also A&M’s insistence on overspending our way to success gives off big “ice cream for breakfast” energy.

Vanderbilt Commodores: Eggs benedict

Vandy is the only private school in the conference and is situated in the most urban setting of any SEC school. Of course they get the most elevated option.