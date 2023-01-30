 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which breakfast food is your SEC school?

This is serious journalism

By Robert Behrens and Jay Arnold
Plates of food from IHOP in Naples, Florida. Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It’s the last Monday in January. Which means there’s a ton happening in the world of college sports. Definitely not a dead period at all with little in the way of content outside of basketball. That’s why during this busy time of year, we reserve our coverage for only the most urgent of topics. With that in mind...

Alabama Crimson Tide: Biscuit sandwich

No matter what other foods are available, somehow at the end of the day it ends up near the top of the list.

Pusateri’s Breakfast Burger Melissa Renwick/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Arkansas Razorbacks: Bacon and eggs

Obviously the hogs would be bacon. But more importantly, this is a tradition dish that, while solid, is rarely going to be anyone’s favorite when pitted against the competition.

Auburn Tigers: Frozen waffles

(insert Hugh Freeze joke here)

Kellogg Will Split Into Three Companies To Promote Growth

Florida Gators: Biscuits and gravy

Sure it’s a little white trash but it’s still a classic.

The state of breakfast Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs: Breakfast tacos

It may not necessarily a traditional power food, but just might be the best thing in the breakfast game at the moment.

homestate for the 2020 101 best restaurants Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats: French toast

Sure it tastes amazing, but it’s not an every day contender. It’s something that pops up everyone once in a while and then disappears from your consciousness almost completely.

Plate of French toast. Five slices of French toast sit on a... Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

LSU Tigers: Shrimp and grits

When things go right, it can be elite. But there’s also a good chance that if you aren’t from the region, you aren’t a fan of it.

2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Preview Day Set Number: X159518 TK2

Mississippi State Bulldogs: Gas station burrito

The state of Mississippi excels at gas station food, after all. Nobody’s gonna brag about a gas station burrito, but we’ve all eaten and enjoyed one before, and will probably do so again.

Orange County Register Archive Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Missouri Tigers: Bagel

Nobody hates you but nobody likes you all that much either.

Soaring Sandwich Costs Hit U.K. Commuters Returning to Offices

Ole Miss Rebels: Brunch

People think it’s fancy and flashy, but it really isn’t and you’ll just end up overpaying for a headache.

South Carolina Gamecocks: Chicken and waffles

Reasons.

Fried Chicken and Waffles At M3 In Somerville Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers: Toaster Strudel

If you think they’re big now, you should have seen them in the ‘90s.

Surprise Serenade From Country Star Jerrod Niemann, Thanks To Toaster Strudel Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Pillsbury Toaster Strudel

Texas A&M Aggies: Dippin’ Dots

The supposed thing of the future that never actually comes to fruition. Also A&M’s insistence on overspending our way to success gives off big “ice cream for breakfast” energy.

iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One - Gifting Lounge Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Vanderbilt Commodores: Eggs benedict

Vandy is the only private school in the conference and is situated in the most urban setting of any SEC school. Of course they get the most elevated option.

Benedict Eggs with beef sirloain steak, high protein... Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

