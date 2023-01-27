The weekend ahead in A&M athletics

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).
Equestrian
vs South Dakota State
1 p.m. Friday, Hildebrand Equine Complex (College Station, TX)
Live Stats
Swimming & Diving
at SMU
3 p.m. Friday, Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center (Dallas, TX)
Live Stats
Track & Field
at The Razorback Invitational
6 p.m. Friday/9 a.m. Saturday, Randal Tyson Track Center (Fayetteville, AR)
TV: SEC Network+
Watch/Live Stats
Women’s Tennis
ITA Kickoff Weekend (Pepperdine/Stanford/Georgia Tech)
2 p.m. Saturday/2 p.m. Sunday, Mitchell Tennis Center (College Station, TX)
Watch/Live Stats
Men’s Basketball
vs Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reed Arena (College Station, TX)
TV/Radio: SEC Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 85/191
Live Stats
Women’s Basketball
at Vanderbilt
Noon Sunday, Memorial Gym (Nashville, TN)
TV/Radio: SEC Network, 97.3 FM, TAMUSN
Live Stats
Men’s Tennis
ITA Kickoff Weekend (Pepperdine/Stanford/Georgia Tech)
Noon Sunday/Monday, Taube Family Tennis Center (Palo Alto, CA)
Men’s Golf
at The Thunderbirds Arizona Intercollegiate
Monday-Tuesday, Tucson Country Club (Tucson, AZ)
Live Stats
