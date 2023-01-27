 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The weekend ahead in A&M athletics

Basketball highlights a busy weekend for Aggie sports teams

By Robert Behrens
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Photos Archive

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).

Equestrian

vs South Dakota State
1 p.m. Friday, Hildebrand Equine Complex (College Station, TX)
Live Stats

Swimming & Diving

at SMU
3 p.m. Friday, Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center (Dallas, TX)
Live Stats

Track & Field

at The Razorback Invitational
6 p.m. Friday/9 a.m. Saturday, Randal Tyson Track Center (Fayetteville, AR)
TV: SEC Network+
Watch/Live Stats

Women’s Tennis

ITA Kickoff Weekend (Pepperdine/Stanford/Georgia Tech)
2 p.m. Saturday/2 p.m. Sunday, Mitchell Tennis Center (College Station, TX)
Watch/Live Stats

Men’s Basketball

vs Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reed Arena (College Station, TX)
TV/Radio: SEC Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 85/191
Live Stats

Women’s Basketball

at Vanderbilt
Noon Sunday, Memorial Gym (Nashville, TN)
TV/Radio: SEC Network, 97.3 FM, TAMUSN
Live Stats

Men’s Tennis

ITA Kickoff Weekend (Pepperdine/Stanford/Georgia Tech)
Noon Sunday/Monday, Taube Family Tennis Center (Palo Alto, CA)

Men’s Golf

at The Thunderbirds Arizona Intercollegiate
Monday-Tuesday, Tucson Country Club (Tucson, AZ)
Live Stats

BTHO EVERYONE!

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...