The weekend ahead in A&M athletics

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).

Equestrian

vs South Dakota State

1 p.m. Friday, Hildebrand Equine Complex (College Station, TX)

Live Stats

Swimming & Diving

at SMU

3 p.m. Friday, Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center (Dallas, TX)

Live Stats

Track & Field

at The Razorback Invitational

6 p.m. Friday/9 a.m. Saturday, Randal Tyson Track Center (Fayetteville, AR)

TV: SEC Network+

Watch/Live Stats

Women’s Tennis

ITA Kickoff Weekend (Pepperdine/Stanford/Georgia Tech)

2 p.m. Saturday/2 p.m. Sunday, Mitchell Tennis Center (College Station, TX)

Watch/Live Stats

Men’s Basketball

vs Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reed Arena (College Station, TX)

TV/Radio: SEC Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 85/191

Live Stats

Women’s Basketball

at Vanderbilt

Noon Sunday, Memorial Gym (Nashville, TN)

TV/Radio: SEC Network, 97.3 FM, TAMUSN

Live Stats

Men’s Tennis

ITA Kickoff Weekend (Pepperdine/Stanford/Georgia Tech)

Noon Sunday/Monday, Taube Family Tennis Center (Palo Alto, CA)

Men’s Golf

at The Thunderbirds Arizona Intercollegiate

Monday-Tuesday, Tucson Country Club (Tucson, AZ)

Live Stats

BTHO EVERYONE!