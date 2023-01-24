The Link Farm: 1.24.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Football adds one more signee. Samu Taumanupepe has been committed to Texas A&M since early August, but on Monday he formally announced that he had signed with the Aggies (on his birthday).
- Winless no more! Women’s basketball got their first SEC win of the season on Sunday, taking down Georgia 75-73 at Reed Arena. Janiah Barker scored a career high 24 points in the win, and was rewarded by being named SEC Freshman of the Week.
- High hopes for baseball. Texas A&M was ranked in the top 5 of the recent D1 Baseball preseason poll, and came in at No. 7 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25.
- Fish (Camp) out of water. As freshman enrollment continues to rise, Texas A&M will look for a new location to host Fish Camp, one of the university’s most storied traditions. Fish Camp is currently located at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus.
