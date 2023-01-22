Former UTEP WR Tyrin Smith transfers to Texas A&M

While Texas A&M has a lot of top end talent returning at receiver for 2023, the depth at that position was decimated by the transfer portal. But help is on the way, as former UTEP WR Tyrin Smith announced that he will transfer to Texas A&M.

At 5’7” Smith is not an imposing presence out wide, but his production speaks for itself, totaling 1,039 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 71 receptions in 2022 and 570 yards and four touchdowns on 33 receptions in 2021.

The Aggies needed extra depth at receiver after losing receivers Chris Marshall, Yulkeith Brown, Chase Lane and Devin Price to the transfer portal over the past two months. They return starters Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammed and Noah Brown as well as Kenyon Jackson, and it’s not a foregone conclusion that seniors Ainias Smith and Jalen Preston won’t return for a final season. They’ll also bring in four-star freshmen Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell.