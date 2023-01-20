The Link Farm: 1.20.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Buzz Williams has his team humming as the Aggies sit at 5-0 in SEC play and on seven-game win streak overall. They'll look to make it 6-0 as the travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). Not so undefeated. On the other end of the spectrum, the A&M women's team is now 0-7 in SEC play after a a 61-46 loss to Alabama. A rough start in head coach Joni Taylor's first season.

Amid IT security issues (and a fair amount of political theater) both Texas A&M and The University of Texas have blocked the social media app TikTok on state-owned devices as well as on-campus networks. Thoughts and prayers to all the influencers living in the dorms. A&M-Fort Worth. No, I don't mean TCU. The Texas A&M University System's downtown research campus, officially named Texas A&M-Fort Worth, is moving quickly toward construction as the anchor project for a technology and innovation district planned around the redevelopment of the city's convention center. The three-building complex, to be built on four blocks at the site of the Texas A&M School of Law, will provide a range of programs offered by Texas A&M, Tarleton State and several A&M System agencies.

Happy post-transfer portal Friday!